wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Names Jake Roberts As a Dream Opponent

October 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes Jake Roberts AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a video posted to BBC’s Tiktok, Cody Rhodes spoke about who would be his dream heel opponent in WWE and chose Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts. Rhodes and Roberts interacted briefly in AEW when the Snake was the manager for Lance Archer.

Rhodes said: “He had a really unique psychology to how we do this in front of an audience. I’d like to learn in addition to fighting him at the same time.

