Cody Rhodes Says JD McDonagh Will Be A Big-Time Player In WWE, Praises Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes had a lot of praise for JD McDonagh and Logan Paul in comments he made in a recent interview. Rhodes appeared on Gabby AF and during the conversation he touched on both McDonagh and Paul; you can check out highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On McDonagh: “He’s been one of the most impressive callups I feel from NXT, and I really wasn’t expecting it. I didn’t have low expectations, I didn’t have high expectations. But that’s potentially a big-time player moving forward. Again, could care less about him personally. His head’s giant. I mentioned the Funko pop thing. No doubt, it’s far beyond the size of his body. But probably gonna be a big-time player for WWE at some point.”

On Paul: “How good is he, huh? There’s some what I call pretend wrestlers in all companies, all across the world, and I think he probably irritates them the most because brother is an absolutely stellar professional wrestler. Absolutely stellar. Greatest rookie year of all time, perhaps. He is blazing forward, so I look forward to what he does.”