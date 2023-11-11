Cody Rhodes Says Jey Uso Is One of His Favorite Tag Partners Ever

In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about his team with Jey Uso and why the partnership is one of his favorites of his career.

He said: “You mentioned a dream team. I never thought I was gonna tag with Jey Uso. Even when we were walking to the ring for Fastlane, we’re walking out there, and I didn’t know what was happening. Then after the one, two, three, and being champs with him, the first time he’s been champs with somebody other than his brother, he became one of my favorite allies, one of my favorite partners ever, and I’ve had tons of partners. But the fact that he’s chipping away at Main Event Jey Uso, becoming himself, you see the crowd doing it with him and you see the shirts, the fact that I have him there, and we’re able to compete with each other and compete against each other, I really like Jey Uso. I’m looking forward to Monday to recreating, we had lightning in a bottle in Indianapolis, and yeah, the press conference went off the rails because maybe we had a little too much fun, but I’m looking at the same amount of fun in DC. That’s one of my favorite arenas, CapitalOne Arena. It’s a very special place to me, and to be able to repeat with him again would be special.“