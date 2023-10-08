Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso Win Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WWE Fastlane

We have new Undisputed Tag Team champions, as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso beat the Judgment Day at WWE Fastlane. The pair managed to beat both Finn Balor and Damian Priest, avoiding interference from Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Rhea Ripley. It was McDonagh’s efforts that cost his team, as he accidentally hit Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase, allowing Cody to give him a CrossRhodes on the announce table. This led to Balor being all alone and getting hit with multiple moves, leading to the win for the challengers.

This is the first reign for Uso and Rhodes as a tandem, but not their first tag title reign. Uso is a four-time RAW tag team champion and a six-time Smackdown tag team champion, with all other reigns with his brother Jimmy. Rhodes previously held the RAW tag titles twice (once with Drew McIntyre, once with Goldust).

It ends the reign of Balor and Priest, their first, at 35 days. They won them from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback on September 2.

