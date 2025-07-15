– WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena and bitter rival Cody Rhodes will both be under the same roof this week on WWE SmackDown. WWE is advertising both stars for Friday Night SmackDown at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Cena has recently been off TV to film a movie ahead of his scheduled title rematch against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. As previously noted, Cena is also scheduled to appear on go-home edition of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025, which takes place the night before the two-day premium live event in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes, will air live on the USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Cody Rhodes versus John Cena in their epic rematch will then take place at WWE SummerSlam 2025, which runs August 2-3 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.