– WWE announced today that both WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena and former champion Cody Rhodes will both be appearing on this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Knoxville, Tennessee. Cody Rhodes recently made a surprise return to TV last Saturday at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Cody helped Jey Uso, who defeated Logan Paul to retain his World Heavyweight Title. Cena had interfered during the matchup. It will now be Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso teaming up against John Cena and Logan Paul at WWE Money in the Bank on June 7.

Cena was already previously announced for this week’s SmackDown, but now Cody will have a chance to confront his rival yet again. Friday’s show will be held at the Thompson-Boling Arena on May 30. It will air live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.