Cody Rhodes, John Cena Among Top WWE Merchandise Sellers

A new report notes that Cody Rhodes and John Cena are at the top of WWE’s recent merchandise sales. Fightful Select reports that Rhodes has been a standout among WWE merchandise sales, to the point that he has outsold generic WWE merchandise at some recent live events. That’s a rare situation as “generic merchandise” includes things like the WWE logo T-shirts, event merchandise (i.e. WWE Fastlane or WWE SummerSlam shirts and such), and championship belts.

Among Rhodes’ great sales items are his weight belts, which are a high ticket item that have sold very well. Cena has occasionally beaten Rhodes in merch sales at events since his return; it is generally Rhodes, Cena or generic WWE merchandise that tops the list.