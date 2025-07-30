– WWE is now advertising Cody Rhodes for Friday’s go-home edition of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025. That means both Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be in the building together at the Prudential Center for WWE SmackDown on Friday night. This will be the last time they will be able to confront one another before their title rematch at WWE SummerSlam later this weekend.

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring appearances by Cody Rhodes and John Cena, at the Prudential Center is scheduled for Friday, August 1. It will air live on the USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Giulia (c) vs. Zelina Vega

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

* John Cena to appear

* Jelly Roll to appear

* Cody Rhodes to be in the building

* Also advertised to appear: Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight, and Bianca Belair