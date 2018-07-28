Quantcast

 

Various News: Cody Rhodes Jokes About Goldust Showing Up at All In, The Great Khali Shares Clip of His First Match, and World of Sport Premiering on ITV Today

July 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes NJPW

– During a fan Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked Cody Rhodes about who Brandi Rhodes might face at the upcoming All In event set for September. Brandi Rhodes then responded and said she’s not scheduled to wrestle at the event. WWE Superstar and Cody’s brother Goldust then commented and suggested Brandi face Santana Garrett.

Cody Rhodes then wrote jokingly in response, “Unless you’re showing up and putting on the Burnard suit Dustin, I don’t want to hear from your deputized ass.” As previously reported, Goldust recently became an honorary deputy for Willimason County, Texas earlier this week.

You can check out that full Twitter exchange below. The Bullet Club All In event is set for September 1 in Chicago, Illinois. The event is scheduled to be held at the Sears Center Arena.

– Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali, aka Dalip Singh, shared a clip on his Instagram account from his first wrestling match.

– World of Sport is set to premiere later today on ITV in England. Stars set to appear on today’s show include Will Ospreay, British Bulldog Jr., Sha Samuels, Rampage, Grado, Viper, Bea Priestley, and many more.

