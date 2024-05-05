Cody Rhodes Jokes That He Needs To Beat R-Truth To Finish His Story

Cody Rhodes has finished his story, but he recently joked that he needs to get a win back against R-Truth to really complete the whole thing. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion recently spoke with Fightful and during the conversation he took a few joking shots at Truth, noting that he had to get a win back because the multi-time 24/7 Champion often beat him when he was Stardust. You can see highlights below:

On who he guess is the lowest-rated wrestler in WWE 2K24: “Lowest rated superstar in WWE 2k24? R-Truth.”

On his ‘issues’ with Truth: “So, this is something that is a little Fightful exclusive here. Not that I was Stardust, but if I was Stardust, I think Stardust lost 42 different times to R-Truth. Sometimes the matches were less than two minutes. So when people say finishing the story, part of finishing that story is beating R-Truth. Right now, I can’t touch him. Everyone loves R-Truth. He’s the man and I have to be, ‘Oh, great, R-Truth!’ But if you see R- Truth come in the Rumble and me just double leg him and take him down. You’ll know why. Deep history.”