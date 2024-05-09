Cody Rhodes On His Journey To Becoming WWE Champion, Support From Fans

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his journey to becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, getting the support of fans and more. Rhodes spoke with Twitter Marketing’s Brett Weitz in the lead up to Backlash, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his journey to where he is now: “I’ve taken many detours, excursions, however you want to call them in the wrestling space. Finding the best version of me as a wrestler, the best version of me as an athlete… a lot of that is trial and error and a great deal of it is failure. Failure was the ultimate teacher for me.”

On the support of fans and friends getting him to where he is: “I’d love to say I’m the WWE Champion because of just me, a la Buddy Rogers. But the truth is, I’m the WWE Champion because of the team of people that I have around me. And even larger than that, the family of fans that surround me. This conversation would not be led in with ‘here’s the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ unless those fans had spoken up heading into WrestleMania.”

On fans supporting him against The Rock: “It was really never a matter of ‘we don’t like The Rock.’ It was more a matter of ‘This story needs to be finished.'”