Cody Rhodes On Keeping His Entrance Theme In WWE, Fans Staying Invested In Him After WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about his WWE return, keeping his entrance theme when he came back and more. The WWE star spoke with Uproxx for a new interview promoting his American Nightmare Peacock documentary, and you can see highlights below:

On meeting with Bruce Prichard & Vince McMahon before he returned to WWE: “Here’s a guy (Vince) who helped raise me, in an entertainment sense, two guys (Vince and Bruce). And hey, you did a good job, guys. You really did. I’m here. I got this going on. I got that going on. Thank you. And I’m sorry how I left. I’m not sorry completely for how I left, but there (were) things I did that I hope you understand why I did them. It was all on the table. Stardust, everything was discussed.”

On using his entrance theme in WWE: “The music, it wasn’t that there was any pushback, as much as it was, ‘What does it matter? We make great music here too,’ and really they do. I’ve heard a song that was a version for me here. That was an area where I was adamant, and Kevin Dunn was very generous in that he allowed that to be the case. Now I couldn’t think of the bit without it. There’s some fans who are absolutely on board and they know every part of this movie you’re going to see. And then there’s other fans who know, this is where we go, ‘whoa,’ at the show and that may be their only thing. What we’ve discovered was this rallying cry against WWE, which is what the song is, is very catchy. That was an area where I knew it was important enough to fight for it.”

On Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Championship run: “I think whoever is in the position who pins Roman Reigns and leaves with the WWE Undisputed Championship, it’s almost a moment that I can’t tell you how that will feel or I can’t tell you how that will look until we see it, because I think it’s just starting to dawn on people how significant it could be.

“If that is Jey Uso, hats off to him, amazing. Not a shred of jealousy in my body. That is as pure and good a man as you can find. If it ended up a situation where I was able to get back and it was me, I wouldn’t be prepared for that onslaught of feeling. Because fans, we feel. I’m a fan as well, so when I’m watching him and this unbelievable reign that he’s put down, it’s like this conqueror of old. It’s now a time period. Roman has a timeline, essentially. This is the Roman era because of how long he’s held on to these things. It will be very significant and, gosh, the man who does it. That man is a special, special person in the record books.”

On the fans staying invested in him after his WrestleMania loss: “If I knew (how to keep fans this invested), I would bottle it up, put a label on it and sell it. It’s almost a game of other people thinking, ‘Oh, there’s no way it’s going to get any hotter. There’s no way the moment’s going to stay right how it is now.’ And we’ve just been blessed that it’s gotten bigger. I dropped the ball in front of them at WrestleMania, but something about it they liked, or something about it spoke to them, or stoked a fire, and it’s almost scary, it’s fragile. As much as I want to appear strong, and be confident and all that stuff, I can’t take it for granted. Any minute now, it could go away. I want to keep it going as long as possible in a way that the transaction with fans is purely genuine. And I’m lucky that that’s been the case.”

On what happens next if he finishes the story at WrestleMania: “That’s the scariest question. The best thing I could do if I finish the story is start a brand new one right then and right there. That’s what Roman did, especially in the WrestleMania main event, there’s some disappointment. To be honest, there’s a lot of disappointment from him in terms of what happened. And now he’s made it clear we’re in this Roman era. I’d like to start a brand new path if that day came. So when the story closes here, a whole new story opens up.”