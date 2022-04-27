Cody Rhodes Keeps Promise to Fan, Gets Them Tickets to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes has kept his promise to a wrestling fan and gotten them tickets to tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, adding in tickets to a WWE house show. ABC 6 in Philadelphia reports that last October, Tyler Williams lost his older brother and Rhodes (then with AEW still) promised to get Williams tickets to an event so he count keep bonding with his nephew over AEW.

According to the outlet, Williams thought that promise wouldn’t be able to be kept after Rhodes went to WWE. However, Rhodes kept the promise and not only got Williams tickets to tonight’s Dynamite, but also the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event show in New Jersey. You can see a couple of comments from Rhodes about the situation below:

On keeping his promise to get the fan tickets: “People come and go and wrestle and change and stars are all around and I’m currently fully on board and committed and all in with WWE as happy as I have ever been. But that does not discount what I helped create. It doesn’t discount my friends that remain there (in AEW) or anything of that nature or fans of that product. I’m not intending on invalidating their experience and I don’t think anyone of this generation is really looking to do that. I think it is important to not get into the weeds, and find the positives, find the people who enjoy what you’re doing and are supporting and following. That’s just a great example of wrestling as an international language. I hope it’s going that direction, that there is more positivity, that it’s not so much about the contrary and opinions selling yourself against it versus just hey, they like what we do. Let me help you see what it is that we do live and in person,”

On also getting Williams tickets to the WWE show: “I tweeted that the night after I returned to WWE, at WrestleMania, ‘wrestling is a love story’ and I think for those who watch sports entertainment, watch wrestling, know exactly what I meant. (The Williams) family being one, and I’m excited that we’re able to get those (AEW) tickets. Now part of this selfishly, I want them to be able to see me wrestle as well. So we’re going to offer the same family the full WWE experience going to the Trenton, New Jersey show, and looks like we’ll just keep it keep going. We’ll just keep it going. They put it out there on social. Now they’re part of the ‘Nightmare Family.’ So wherever I go, hopefully, they go to.”