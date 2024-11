Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens Face-To-Face, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following has been announced for next Friday’s show, which airs on FOX:

* WWE Women’s US Championship Tournament Match: Chelsea Green vs. Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport

* Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes face-to-face

CODY AND KO! FACE-TO-FACE 😀 #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/OV8JsWqgSa — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 16, 2024