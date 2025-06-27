Cody Rhodes Says Kevin Owens Helped Him With His Post-WWE ‘List’

Cody Rhodes famously revealed a list of matches he wanted after he left WWE in 2016, and he says Kevin Owen helped him with it. Rhodes posted a list of wanted opponents and events that he wanted to work after he left the company that included opponents like Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, as well as events like the Battle of Los Angeles.

During his conversation with Owens on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Rhodes noted that he went to Owens for help and got advice from him of who should be on the list.

“When I left, I didn’t really ask anyone other than you,” Rhodes said (per Wrestling Inc). “‘Hey, how would you map this out?’ I remember talking to you about the list.”

He continued, “It [was] kind of this symbol where we mobilized a fanbase to say, ‘Hey, I’m doing something.’ It’s not just, ‘Stay tuned to the next chapter. I’m not done yet. Can’t wait ’til you see what I do next.’ No, it was a promise.”

Rhodes proceeded to fulfill a number of the matches on that list including facing Adam Cole at NEW Spring Slam Tour 2017, Mike Bennett in Impact Wrestling, Katsuyori Shibata at ROH/NJPW Honor Rising, Chris Hero at EVOLVE 67 and Moose in Impact.