Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens Face-To-Face, More Added to WWE Smackdown

A face to face between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens is announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that the two will share the ring ahead of their match at WWE Bash In Berlin on tonight’s episode. Also announced was a tag team match, with Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin vs. Los Garza.

The updated card for tonight’s show, which airs on FOX, is:

* WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: Nia Jax vs. Michin

* WWE United States Championship Open Challenge: LA Knight vs. TBA

* Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin vs. Los Garza

* Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens face-to-face