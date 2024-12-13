Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens To Speak On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced that Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes will speak on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the last before Saturday Night’s Main Event. Owens and Rhodes are set to face each other for the WWE title tomorrow night. Here is the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinal: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green

* WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinal: Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Carmelo Hayes vs. TBD

* Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens to speak