Cody Rhodes Says He Heard His Knee Pop Last Knight

– At last night’s ROH Global Wars event in Buffalo, New York, Cody Rhodes was in action by teaming up with his friend Adam Hangman Page against The Briscoes, who were victorious in the match. However, it appears Cody might now be dealing with a knee issue in the aftermath of the match.

Cody said he heard a loud “pop” in his knee while teasing a t-shirt during lat night’s event. You can check out his tweet from earlier this morning below.

Rhodes is set to defend his IWGP US title later tonight at the Global Wars event in Toronto. Based on his tweet, it appears he plans on going forward with the match despite the potential knee injury.