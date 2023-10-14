wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes’ Last NXT GM Decision To Be Announced On Next Week’s Show
October 13, 2023 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes made one last decision before relinquishing his role as NXT GM, and it will be announced on next week’s episode. Rhodes announced Friday on Twitter that he had made one more decision in the role he was given on Tuesday’s episode, and that it will be announced on the upcoming show.
No word as of yet on what that decision was.
Last Tuesday before the clock struck midnight 🕰️ I made one final decision as Guest @WWENXT GM. Find out what that decision was this Tuesday on NXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork @WWE pic.twitter.com/oQpDJOMuJm
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 13, 2023