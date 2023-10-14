wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes’ Last NXT GM Decision To Be Announced On Next Week’s Show

October 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes made one last decision before relinquishing his role as NXT GM, and it will be announced on next week’s episode. Rhodes announced Friday on Twitter that he had made one more decision in the role he was given on Tuesday’s episode, and that it will be announced on the upcoming show.

No word as of yet on what that decision was.

