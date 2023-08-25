wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Weighs In On His Legacy Once He Retires, Possible Match With John Cena, More
Cody Rhodes recently revealed what he’d like his legacy to be once he retires. During his AMA on the Squared Circle subreddit, Rhodes responded to questions about his legacy, a possible match with John Cena, and more. You can see some highlights below:
On what he wants his legacy to be after he retires: “(I would hope and be very lucky for this to be true but also I have had amazing partners and teamates throughout) The one in my generation who did the absolute most at moving our game into the stratosphere of mainstream entertainment! A lot of the “left turns” and big gambles I have taken were for that very purpose. The healthiest wrestling and sports entertainment have ever been is now. Let’s keep going!”
On a possible match with John Cena: “I asked John if he does one more…to consider that match. If not though, I’m blessed to have been under his learning tree and shared a ring with him in the past.”
On his dream WarGames teams: “Classic: Sting, Shawn, Dusty, Rey, Cody. Modern: 4 Kevin Owens and I”
