Cody Rhodes Says He’d Like To Do Part Two Of American Nightmare Documentary

Cody Rhodes says he’s told Nick Khan that he’d like to do a follow-up to his American Nightmare documentary. The documentary special aired on Peacock in late July and it ended on a low note, with Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Rhodes spoke with Uproxx for a new interview and said he’s talked about doing a part two.

“I’d like to see a Part 2 to the documentary,” Rhodes said. “I have expressed that to Nick Kahn. I know he’s got big documentaries and other stuff on the table that are happening, especially with the Netflix deal and all that. I’d like to see a Part 2 only because of how sour the finish of Part 1 is. It’s real life. It is what it is. But I’d like people to know that if they believed, hopefully it was for a good reason.”

Tonight’s Smackdown saw Rhodes appear to step aside as he said he wouldn’t face Reigns at WrestleMania. Instead, The Rock came out and stared down Reigns to end the show.