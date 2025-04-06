Cody Rhodes Says He’s ‘Locked In’ For WrestleMania 41 Match With John Cena

Cody Rhodes is ready for his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The Undisputed WWE Champion will defend his title against Cena at this month’s big PPV, and he spoke with Mark Titus and Brandon Walker for Mostly Sports about the big match, noting that he’s ready for the hectic schedule of WrestleMania week and has his attention set on defending the title.

“This one in particular, it’s bittersweet,” Rhodes said of the PPV (per Fightful). “I’m very much locked into — I know what the rigors of the week are going to be like. I know what the challenges of the Road to WrestleMania are going to be like in these asks that are going to be coming in at the last minute. I’m aware of the extra stresses that come with it, and they’re not stresses at all because you’re aware of them,” he admits. “I’m happy about my family being there. I’m happy it’s Vegas and wrestling fans [get to] experience Vegas, but it’s bittersweet because John Cena was legitimately, at one point, the dude I drove around for two years and learned everything I possibly could from, and I did it my way. I did it very differently than John might have thought that I would do it, but it’s bittersweet because I have to do what John did during that ‘Super Cena’ run, which is just win.”

He continued, “As much as John Cena has made a lot of enemies as of recent, and you mentioned kicking me low, whatever it may be, there’s still an excitement over the fact that he could break Ric Flair is record, that he could get seventeen [WWE Titles], and you’re looking at the guy who stops him from doing that,” he adds. “So that’s the bittersweet aspect of this. But again, I’m locked in. ‘Mania has been my thing for three years, and four main events, I am incredibly lucky and incredibly blessed. If it ended tomorrow, if the story was truly finished, I’ve had an incredibly lucky, lucky, lucky career, and I’m a product of everyone who’s around me.”

The match is expected to main event night two of the PPV.