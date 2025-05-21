– Fanatics announced the Fanatics Games event at this year’s Fanatics Fest. Taking place over June 20-22 in New York, the competition will feature a select group of fans competing in a high-stakes, multi-event skills showdown against some of the world’s biggest athletes and celebrities. WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley, and more are taking part in the Fanatics Games as well.

The competition will include eight fast-paced referee-led challenges, each testing a different athletic skill. Fans and celebrities will compete decathlon style. At stake is $2 million prizes, plus leaderboard glory and bragging rights.

Among the celebrities and athletes competing in the Fanatics Games competition are former WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, former WWE US Champion Logan Paul, former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Alex Rodriguez, Rob Gronkowski, Royal Rumble 2025 competitor iShowSpeed, and Tom Brady.

Fans interested in applying can send in their applications through the Fanatics App. Application closes on June 9. Fans must upload a short video telling Fanatics why they deserve to be selected, with their stories, skills, and whatever makes them stand out.