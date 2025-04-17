Cody Rhodes Says He’ll Be ‘Looking For a Receipt’ Against Travis Scott At WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes plans to give Travis Scott a little bit of payback for his slap at WrestleMania 41. Scott delivered a hard slap to Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber after John Cena turned heel, and Rhodes was asked about the matter in an appearance on ESPN’s First Take. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the reaction to the slap: “I had made the mistake, a lot of people texted me after concerned because my eardrum burst and the next day I had the full tommy boy spot on my face. I told everybody, ‘He didn’t get me at all.’ Then, I realized there was a nice fan cam shot of how difficult it is.”

On Scott: “Travis Scott, for as talented as he is, and he’s an incredibly talented guy. I even bought his kicks, I got a pair for Liberty as well. Travis Scott uh, kinda sucks. He kind of sucks. Triple H announced he’s coming to WrestleMania, I’ll be looking for what we call in the wrestling business a little bit of a receipt. Payback.”