wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Looks to be in Great Shape in Recent Fan Photo
December 8, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Sueprstar Cody Rhodes is currently recovering from a torn pectoral injury he suffered earlier this year. A fan on Twitter yesterday shared a photo with Cody Rhodes, who was wearing a sleeveless shirt, and he looks to be in great shape at the moment. You can check out that fant sweet below:
Cody is shredded 😳 pic.twitter.com/aZtCU3pV9o
— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) December 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Confirms William Regal Is Leaving AEW, Details Circumstances of His Exit
- Kurt Angle on Rumor That He & Vince Russo Tried to Take Over TNA Creative
- Kenny Omega Responds to Vince Russo Questioning Seth Rollins as a Potential WWE Hall of Famer
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham