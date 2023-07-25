– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio last week, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes discussed his love of every generation of wrestling and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on loving every generation of wrestling: “I love every generation of wrestling. I’m not as easy to get to anymore, but I used to be very ‘gotten to,’ and it stems a lot from certain luminary figures just continuously telling this generation, ‘This is how you’re supposed to do it.’ It’s opinions and all that, but for us to say, ‘You might be right’ and ‘that might have worked then,’ thankfully, this is what’s working now. It’s assuring, it makes you not want to doubt yourself.”

On what he thinks old school promoters would think of a modern WrestleMania: “Eddie Graham, Vince McMahon Sr., Bill Watts, the Von Erichs: If you asked them today what they think, if you brought them to ‘Monday Night Raw,’ if you take them to WrestleMania, they’d love it. I don’t wanna put words in their mouth, you can’t do that, I can’t make that guarantee. I can be pretty close and say they’d love it. They’d love to see the interaction that takes place between a fan and a talent, a wrestler, a superstar. I think people forget that there’s no right way.”