wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Makes Appearance in The Tonight Show Sketch (Video)

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Crown Jewel, Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

As noted, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes appeared on last night’s edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which he filmed earlier this week. A video of Cody in the Phone Booth sketch is now available.

The sketch also features Ken Jeong, Dwayne Wade, Teresa Guidice, and Gritty. Cody will be competing in the men’s Royal Rumble match at tonight’s event. WWE Royal Rumble takes place later at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading