– As noted, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes appeared on last night’s edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which he filmed earlier this week. A video of Cody in the Phone Booth sketch is now available.

The sketch also features Ken Jeong, Dwayne Wade, Teresa Guidice, and Gritty. Cody will be competing in the men’s Royal Rumble match at tonight’s event. WWE Royal Rumble takes place later at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.