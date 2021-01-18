wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Makes a Prediction For Match With Peter Avalon, Avalon Responds
Cody Rhodes isn’t worried about his match with Peter Avalon on this week’s Dynamite — in fact, he even has a prediction. Rhodes posted to Twitter on Sunday in response to a tweet by refree Bryce Remsburg, noting that he’s “gonna beat [Avalon] in probably less then 60 seconds.”
Avalon had his own thoughts on the match, decrying the idea that he was going to be in a squash match with Rhodes while demonstrating a failure to understand what that meant:
I’m gonna’ beat him in probably less than 60 seconds, so second by second is an accurate metric. https://t.co/JEyE8LoUOU
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 17, 2021
People keep saying something about a “squash match” for next week.
You really want to watch @CodyRhodes & I play this instead of wrestle? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9cti6FrGlZ
— Peter Avalon (@PAvalon) January 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston On His Speech After Brodie Lee Tribute Show, Being Seen as a Locker Room Leader
- John Cena Makes First WWE Appearance In Almost A Year In Official Wrestlemania Announcement
- Ric Flair Credits Hulk Hogan With Getting Him Through Hard Times
- Taylor Wilde On The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division Getting Back To Where it Was Before ‘The Hogan Invasion’