Cody Rhodes Makes a Prediction For Match With Peter Avalon, Avalon Responds

Cody Rhodes isn’t worried about his match with Peter Avalon on this week’s Dynamite — in fact, he even has a prediction. Rhodes posted to Twitter on Sunday in response to a tweet by refree Bryce Remsburg, noting that he’s “gonna beat [Avalon] in probably less then 60 seconds.”

Avalon had his own thoughts on the match, decrying the idea that he was going to be in a squash match with Rhodes while demonstrating a failure to understand what that meant:

