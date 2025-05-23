wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Has A Problem With Mario Party, Calls It A ‘Complete Work’
May 23, 2025 | Posted by
The Mario Party game series has attracted a lot of fans over the years, but former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is not one of them. While speaking at the grand opening for Universal’s Epic Universe, Rhodes called the series a ‘complete work.’
He said (via Fightful: “Mario Party’s a complete work. You do everything strategy-wise and at the end they’re like, ‘Ehh, we gave this person three stars because they had friends.’ Come on! Come on!“
More Trending Stories
- WrestleMania 42 Reportedly No Longer Happening in New Orleans, Behind the Scenes Reaction to the Move
- Kenny Omega Reveals Bayley Sent Him Well-Wishes After Diverticulitis Diagnosis, Says He Never Met Her
- Kevin Nash Denies Bob Holly’s Story About Confronting Him In Locker Room
- Body Found In New Mexico In 2001 Identified As 1950s Wrestler Kimo Mahi