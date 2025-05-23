Cody Rhodes Has A Problem With Mario Party, Calls It A ‘Complete Work’

The Mario Party game series has attracted a lot of fans over the years, but former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is not one of them. While speaking at the grand opening for Universal’s Epic Universe, Rhodes called the series a ‘complete work.’

He said (via Fightful: “Mario Party’s a complete work. You do everything strategy-wise and at the end they’re like, ‘Ehh, we gave this person three stars because they had friends.’ Come on! Come on!“