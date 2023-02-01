Cody Rhodes On His Match With Roman Reigns At WrestleMania: ‘I Want It More’

Cody Rhodes has a date with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and he recently weighed in on the match. Rhodes, who earned his match with Reigns via winning the men’s Royal Rumble, appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive and talked about his goal for the match and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his WrestleMania match with Reigns:“The irony and the potential of a Rhodes going on last, when my dad spent eight years competing against WWE, I spent three and stirred up as much trouble as I could possibly stir up. The irony of the potential of going on last under the brightest lights on the grandest stage is just why this place is so good. No judgments, well, not no judgments, I’m sure there are some hard feelings that happened over here, but if a guy or girl is ‘the thing,’ if they’re ready, then they’re moving it forward. That’s what we’re going to push.

“The idea of it, I don’t want to end up like TCU in the National Title game where ‘maybe I wasn’t supposed to be there.’ I don’t want to shrivel under the lights. I am very much just now letting it all sink in, what we’re doing. I want to let it all sink in now so I can stop doing the, ‘this is amazing, this is going to be great.’ You want to pretend like you’ve been in the endzone. I want to show up, and we’ve got to deliver, and we have to execute whatever that situation is, whether I’m wrestling Roman Reigns, which is what it looks like, or whoever it is. I have to finish the story.”

On facing Reigns: “What I would say for Roman, in terms of what he’s done, it really is amazing in terms of the irony of the situation where he could potentially be standing across from me, but there are some things that are better than your nutrition, your conditioning, your ability in the ring. Some things that you just can’t avoid. This is one of those things. This is a legitimate team that has surrounded me, a team of destiny and is someone who, I think at the end of the day, I want it more. I hope that’s what it comes down to. The biggest WrestleMania of all time. As much as I’d like to say the most important thing is that I leave with the WWE Championship, the most important thing is that the people have the best time of their lives.”