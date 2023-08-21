Cody Rhodes Recalls Matt Cardona’s “Very Formalized” Wedding

In an interview with Fightful, Cody Rhodes spoke about attending the wedding of Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green in Las Vegas in 2021. He noted that he was surprised by how formal it was. Here are highlights:

On attending the wedding: “Matt Cardona, who is a unique individual. I would say he’s 1B of my friends. QT Marshall is 1A. Matt is 1B. Chelsea might be 1B. Chelsea is ride or die. He was a barbecue…sorry, he was having a wedding in Vegas. He knew a friend, it was in Vegas, I guess I didn’t realize how formalized the wedding was because it was in Vegas. It was a very formalized wedding. It was also maybe the best wedding I’ve been to in terms of the party they put on. Preston Vance, apparently his shoot name is Cody, I invited him and made the mistake of asking Cardona after. Cardona, that’s where he coined, ‘Dude, it’s no a barbecue.’ Why he says that is, this is the same reason when we go to HHN, he wants four people instead of ten, when there is a lot of people, he can’t pick on me. He’s old school locker room bully style. He can’t pick on me and when other people are around, they pick on him.”

On his friendship with Cardona: “We play air basketball and he never makes it, and he hates that. He’s also super frugal and cheap. He doesn’t want to pay for a round. I have a picture of him one time doing it and he was so reluctant to do it. I know he sent a Venmo request to one of my friends for some drinks that he bought him. Matt Cardona is 1B. I’d love to see Matt Cardona return to WWE. I have no clue if he wants that, if it’s in the cards, but I really think Matt Cardona should at least be part of the Rumble. The reaction, for him to feel special, I think fans would be touched by it. That wakes every body up. ‘Oh, look what this dude did.’ The deathmatch king, the Indie God, selling those hats. 1B.”