Cody Rhodes Hits Milestone as Undisputed WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes has hit a milestone in his run as the Undisputed WWE Champion, currently in the middle of his first reign. Rhodes has held the gold for 200 days. He won the belt on April 7, defeating Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40.

Rhodes only other singles title in both WWE runs was the Intercontinental title, which held for 236 days. If Rhodes remains WWE Champion for another month, he’ll have the single-longest title reign of his career.