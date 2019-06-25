Cody Rhodes and MJF Slated for AAA Card in July

– It looks like AEW talents Cody Rhodes and MJF will be heading to AAA next month, per Wrestling With Demons’ Shannon Walsh. According to the report, Cody Rhodes and MFJ will team up to face Taurus and Brian Cage for AAA”s upcoming event on July 18 at Palenque de la Feria in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The main event for the card is expected to feature Dr. Wagner Jr, Pentagon Jr., and Pyscho Clown vs. Blue Demon Jr., Killer Kross, and Rey Escorpion. Also, Tessa Blanchard is slated to appear, where she will team up with Keyra and Dave the Clown against Faby Apache, Taya (Valkyrie), and Nino Hamburguesa

Here’s the rest of the confirmed lineup for the show:

* Big Mami & Dinastía, Eclipse vs. Eterno & Lady Maravilla & Parka Negra

* Golden Magic & Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra & Villano III Jr

* Aerostar & Laredo Kid & Puma King vs. Averno & Chessman & Daga