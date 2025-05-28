Cody Rhodes Suggests Narrative Surrounding His Exit From AEW Was ‘Rewritten’

In the latest episode of his What Do You Want To Talk About podcast (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes suggested the narrative about him and his wife Brandi leaving AEW back in 2022 was ‘slightly rewritten’.

He said: “We’re not gonna get too far into it but when we left the alternative promotion, we were also slightly rewritten… were portrayed very Dark Knight-esque.”

Brandi added: “No. Believe it all for me. Let the darkness in. Just enhances my beauty. I’m like the wicked stepmother or something.“