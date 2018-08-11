Various News: Cody Rhodes Is Looking for a National Anthem Singer, Kevin Nash Wins Big Time Wrestling Championship, and The Young Bucks Preview Honor ReUnited Match

– Cody Rhodes is searching for an independent wrestler who can sing the National Anthem at the upcoming All In event next month. Flip Gordon offered his services. Brandi Rhodes responded after fans started tagging her. She said, “if it’s not karaoke, it’s not for me.” You can check out those tweets below.

Anybody know of an independent wrestler out there who can give us a great rendition of the national anthem? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 11, 2018

When have any of y’all tagging me ever heard me sing?? 😂 thanks for the suggestion…but if it’s not karaoke it’s not for me. https://t.co/LCpQKUkjK5 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) August 11, 2018

– ROH released a video of The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll previewing the tag team match against Jonny Storm and Jody Fleisch set for August 19 at Honor ReUnited in London, England. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, at 59 years old, won the Big Time Wrestling Championship this week after beating Flex Armstrong. Nash tweeted on the event, which you can see below.

Thanks Big Time Wrestling for the honor. Thanks @FlexArmstrong1 for the sacrifices you have given this business. Most important the friendship we've shared. pic.twitter.com/Se4vLXmjNQ — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) August 11, 2018