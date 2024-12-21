wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Wears Neck Brace To Sell Kevin Owens Attack At Public Appearance
Cody Rhodes was rocking a neck brace at a public event on Friday after being attacked by Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event. As noted, Owens delivered a package piledriver to Rhodes after their match at Saturday’s event, which saw Rhodes emerge with the win. Rhodes was stretchered out and later described as having suffered an “axial compression of the cervical spine, as well as a cervical strain with spasm.”
Rhodes made an appearance at Brandi Rhodes’ Naked Mind Yoga & Pilates event in Atlanta, and he was seen wearing a neck brace to sell the attack by Owens as you can see below.
No word as of yet on when Rhodes will be back on WWE TV.
For any WWE fans
Current Undisputed WWE Champion:
The American Nightmare & Atlanta’s very own — Cody Rhodes 🇺🇸🏆🇺🇸@CodyRhodes
Hoping Cody Rhodes can face Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41 (XLI) in Las Vegas in 2025. #WWERAW #SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/BcQa9P2hsN
— Latrell Phillips (@TrizzeTrell) December 20, 2024
FIRST LOOK OF CODY IN A NECK BRACE AFTER ATTACKED BY KEVIN
🚨🚨🚨
📸 @fabkay/NakedMind pic.twitter.com/YOIwbqp1NL
— DREAM (@TeamCody__) December 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Details on WWE Reaction To Allegations of Misconduct Against Producer Lee Fitting
- More on Tessa Blanchard Signing With TNA, Blanchard Hoping to Go To WWE
- More Backstage Details on Upcoming AEW Return of Kenny Omega, Returning in NJPW First
- Backstage Update on Major Name Expected to Return to Action Soon in AEW