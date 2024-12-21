Cody Rhodes Wears Neck Brace To Sell Kevin Owens Attack At Public Appearance

Cody Rhodes was rocking a neck brace at a public event on Friday after being attacked by Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event. As noted, Owens delivered a package piledriver to Rhodes after their match at Saturday’s event, which saw Rhodes emerge with the win. Rhodes was stretchered out and later described as having suffered an “axial compression of the cervical spine, as well as a cervical strain with spasm.”

Rhodes made an appearance at Brandi Rhodes’ Naked Mind Yoga & Pilates event in Atlanta, and he was seen wearing a neck brace to sell the attack by Owens as you can see below.

No word as of yet on when Rhodes will be back on WWE TV.

