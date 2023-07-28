Cody Rhodes Believes Today Is The New Golden Era Of Wrestling

In a recent Fightful interview, Cody Rhodes offered his perspective that the current era has achieved a new high-water mark for the wrestling industry. While acknowledging that opinions vary, Rhodes explained that, by the numbers, the current status of wrestling outstrips anything that has preceded what the industry is accomplishing now. You can find a highlight from Rhodes and watch the complete interview below.

On how the current phase of wrestling compares to previous eras: “The reality of it is, not knocking, from an opinion base, but we’re at the most successful time in wrestling history. You’re in it and you’re covering it in your prime. Attitude Era, amazing. Opinions and all that, amazing, but from a factual bottom-line standpoint, tickets, and things of that nature, this is the new golden era, and we get to be in it. Everyone wants to be the one, ‘Oh, it’s because of me, and I’m leading the charge.’ Screw that. We’re in it. We get to all be part of it. It’s a team effort.”