Cody Rhodes Reportedly Hits New High In Fanatics Merchandise Rankings

Cody Rhodes has landed at a new high point in his rankings for Fanatics merchandise sales, per a new report. Fightful Select reports that the Undisputed WWE Champion is now in the company’s top five in overall sales for any any athlete or personality, according to sources at Fanatics.

Rhodes previously hit the top 10 for Fanatics in March and was revealed by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin as the top seller of merchandise for WWE.

Fightful notes that Rhodes is the only wrestler currently in the top five.