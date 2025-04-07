Cody Rhodes Says That He Might Be Next Wrestler To Go To Hollywood

Cody Rhodes already has a role in the upcoming reboot of The Naked Gun, but his Hollywood aspirations may not stop there. In an interview with Pardon My Take (via Fightful), Rhodes suggested that he might be the next wrestler to go to Hollywood, similar to John Cena or the Rock.

He said: “I’d love to get out there, there’s some fun projects coming up. I’d love to get out there and tell stories that way for sure and grow. I love pro wrestling, I always will. To get out there, I love what Rock has done, I love what John has done, and Dave Batista as well. All of them have gone different routes when approaching Hollywood and I think I might be next to join the fray in all that.”