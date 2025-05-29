wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Says He And Nick Aldis ‘Weren’t Supposed To’ Steal the Show At All In, But Did
May 29, 2025 | Posted by
In the first episode of his podcast What Do You Want To Talk About (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes commented on his match with Nick Aldis at All In in 2018, which he said stole the show even when it wasn’t supposed to. The match was for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, which Cody won.
He said: “I thought Nick (Aldis) was such a fun experience because ALL IN, that was the loudest the arena got that night and I don’t think we were the match that was meant to get them that loud, and I remember having a sense of just competitive pride. Not ego, not mad at anybody — that we were the ones that got to steal the show on a show we weren’t supposed to steal.“
