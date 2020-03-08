Cody Rhodes on Nick Jackson Calling Adam Page a Jobber in ROH, Praises David Starr as a ‘Lovely Dude,’ More in Twitter Q&A

– AEW EVP and wrestler Cody Rhodes answered a number of fan questions earlier today on his Twitter account. Cody Rhodes addressed Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks calling Adam Page a jobber in ROH in their recent TNT interview, no longer receiving a title shot in AEW due to his loss to Chris Jericho, and more. Below are some highlights of his Q&A session.

Cody on the Bucks calling Adam Page a jobber in Ring of Honor: “People say stuff in the heat of the moment. Everybody in The Elite has done something for each other and vice versa, it’s maybe the only faction in history that really hinges on all of us being linked. A lot of love between this bunch. A lot.”

Cody Rhodes on if it’s a mistake for him to no longer getting a title shot: “In fairness, I thought I’d beat Chris. I didn’t. There’s a ton of matches on the table for me to have, and more in gestation coming to mind everyday. It’s important that I keep my word on that stipulation.”

Cody Rhodes on his amateur wrestling background: “Folkstle and freestyle amateur wrestling helped immensely. The real knowledge of body leverage can’t be artificial, it’s also why I really dislike ‘chain wrestling’ because when taught wrong it has zero roots in actually taking somebody down.”

His thoughts on David Starr: “Lovely dude. I had a real bad experience with a promoter overseas, and I remember working Starr was actually one of the things that kept me cool and calm. Nice mustache too.”

What X-Men characters he’d make a stable with: “Cyclops or Magneto… Somebody has to make more than just the easy decisions, and both consistently have handled being unpopular for making said tough decisions.”

