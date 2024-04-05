Cody Rhodes Says Nick Khan & Triple H Told Him About CM Punk’s Return

Cody Rhodes says he was asked for his opinion on CM Punk’s return beforehand. Rhodes was asked during his interview with Ariel Helwani if he was surprised about Punk’s return, and you can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On being told about Punk’s return: “Nick and Hunter both told me, got my opinion. I was ready going into WarGames. For him to come out and return in that fashion, I was really happy for him.”

On if he was surprised about Punk’s return: “No, not at all. I feel like both Nick and Hunter have their finger on the pulse. Even if there was some bad business is the past. I mentioned the things that I had said. Nick, for me, he looked at me and explained to WWE and management, ‘Here is what Cody is and what he can do for us.’ I think he did the same, looking at it from my perspective, WWE in this era as hot as it’s ever been, why wouldn’t we want CM Punk? I got to share that moment at Royal Rumble with CM Punk, one of the most important superstars of my generation, I got to throw him out. I think he’s a great addition to the locker room. I feel terrible he tore his tricep. He has a whole run ahead of him. He’s been wonderful since he came back.”