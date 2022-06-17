wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes At Nightmare Factory After Undergoing Surgery Last Week
June 17, 2022 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes is back at the Nightmare Factory after he underwent surgery last week. Rhodes, who had surgery done last Thursday to fix his torn pectoral tendon, was seen in a photo posted by his training facility watching tape of the Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect SummerSlam 1991 match alongside his newest training camp.
Rhodes co-runs the school along with QT Marshall. The WWE star is expected to be out of action for nine months.
Tape study for the new camp!! @CodyRhodes @QTMarshall @lukesampsonbfd
🎥 Bret V Perfect MSG 🎥 pic.twitter.com/IOSqCRRuwc
— Nightmare Factory Training LLC (@NF_Training) June 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Pulled The Hardys From Ladder Match Prior To Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related
- Stephanie McMahon Comments On Taking Over As WWE CEO & Chairman
- Rumor Killer On WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Insider Trading