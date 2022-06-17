Cody Rhodes At Nightmare Factory After Undergoing Surgery Last Week

Cody Rhodes is back at the Nightmare Factory after he underwent surgery last week. Rhodes, who had surgery done last Thursday to fix his torn pectoral tendon, was seen in a photo posted by his training facility watching tape of the Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect SummerSlam 1991 match alongside his newest training camp.

Rhodes co-runs the school along with QT Marshall. The WWE star is expected to be out of action for nine months.