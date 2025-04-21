wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Offers No Comment Following WrestleMania 41 Loss
April 20, 2025 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes was not in a mood to comment on his loss to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. As noted, Cena defeated Rhodes with help from Travis Scott, a low blow and a belt shot to win the title.
During the post-show event, Cathy Kelley was backstage as Cody and Brandi Rhodes walked by and asked about the loss, but Rhodes brushed her off and walked away.
