Cody Rhodes Offers No Comment Following WrestleMania 41 Loss

Cody Rhodes was not in a mood to comment on his loss to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. As noted, Cena defeated Rhodes with help from Travis Scott, a low blow and a belt shot to win the title.

During the post-show event, Cathy Kelley was backstage as Cody and Brandi Rhodes walked by and asked about the loss, but Rhodes brushed her off and walked away.