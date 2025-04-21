wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Offers No Comment Following WrestleMania 41 Loss

April 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes Cathy Kelley WrestleMania 41 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes was not in a mood to comment on his loss to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. As noted, Cena defeated Rhodes with help from Travis Scott, a low blow and a belt shot to win the title.

During the post-show event, Cathy Kelley was backstage as Cody and Brandi Rhodes walked by and asked about the loss, but Rhodes brushed her off and walked away.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, WrestleMania 41, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading