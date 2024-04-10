Cody Rhodes No Longer Knows When He Will Retire From Wrestling

In an interview with The MMA Hour (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes said that he no longer has a number when it comes to his plans to retire from wrestling. He previously said that he would retire at 40, but he’s 38 now and has changed his mind.

He said: “I used to say 40. But then I’m just at my absolute best now. I don’t know, I don’t have a number anymore. I don’t want my daughter to be 10 years old and me being on the road full-time as I am now. When we get to that, I mean every age is important, but when you get to those memory-making years I wanna have provided enough for the family just to call it. That doesn’t mean call it in the sense that I wouldn’t be wrestling but maybe I’d be wrestling on a different schedule.“