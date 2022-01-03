Cody Rhodes Isn’t Bothered By Mixed Crowd Reactions: ‘I’m Lucky To Be in This Spot’

Cody Rhodes admits that it’s “jarring” to get dueling crowd reactions, but it doesn’t bother him. Rhodes spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson for a new interview and talked about how he has drawn a mixed reaction since he returned in July, and said that he feels lucky to be in the position.

“I’m always of the idea that you can’t judge your audience,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “They pay their money and can do whatever they would like, that’s one of the most beautiful things about . Wrestling is at its best when we lead them, but the truth is, it’s when we lead them to what they want.”

He continued, “It’s very much a chicken and the egg scenario. In that case, the number one thing that is most apparent is to let it breathe. Let it happen. We don’t have to turn down the boos or turn up the cheers. We have to let it be. It can be jarring, I’ll be frank. It can be jarring to go from this wrestling Messiah in the first year and doing no wrong to now three years in and people want to see you lose. I grew up on wrestlers that I wanted to see win and wanted to see lose.”

Rhodes noted that he appreciates getting this level of reaction from fans, saying, “As long as they are doing what they’re doing, I genuinely consider myself the luckiest wrestler on the planet. If you have a dueling chant going on, do I feel like the center of attention and feel lucky, but it is jarring, and it’s jarring for a lot of people backstage as well because it’s undiscovered country, especially if we don’t knee jerk and do what has already been done in wrestling, if we do follow this road less traveled and that’s what we intend to do. I couldn’t ask for a better season in wrestling than what is happening. It’s nuts and I’m lucky to be in this spot,” he said.

Rhodes will defend the AEW TNT Championship against the former champion, Sammy Guevara, this weekend at AEW Battle of the Belts.