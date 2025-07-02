Cody Rhodes Not Sure If He’ll Turn Heel But Says ‘Never Say Never’

Cody Rhodes doesn’t know if a heel turn is likely before he hangs up the boots, but invoked the ‘never say never’ caveat. There has been speculation that Rhodes may turn heel soon on social media, something Rhodes was asked about during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“One thing I noticed about that (heel turn conversation), it only really exists on X,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “And it’s deep, the discussion. It’s a deep discussion and I don’t even — yeah, you never say never in wrestling but, plenty of people in wrestling have got the capacity for the light and the dark.”

He continued, “But I don’t know. I don’t know if we’re on that road in the time I have left within my time in wrestling. Who knows though?… You never wanna say never…”

Rhodes will battle John Cena in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam courtesy of his King of the Ring win at Night of Champions.