Cody Rhodes Not Sure When Peacock Documentary Will Release: ‘They Just Keep Filming’

Cody Rhodes is the subject of a Peacock documentary that is in the works, but he doesn’t know exactly when it will air — or even finish filming. Rhodes appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday for an interview, and Eisen noted that there was a camera crew with him. Rhodes noted that it was for the documentary, which he says has been filming for quite a while and has a release date “TBD.”

“Peacock has been shooting a documentary on me is that I kind of dub the documentary that has no ending,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “They just keep filming, keep shooting. So the Royal Rumble would have been great. Hey, I won the Royal Rumble, I came back after I had torn my pec, punched the ticket to WrestleMania, the biggest WrestleMania of all time, in the main event, finally. Perfect. That’s it. Now, they’re still here.”

He continued, “I know these guys well to the point where we don’t like each other anymore. We’re at that point in the relationship. Loved each other. Now we’re at the point more like, ‘Ah, there’s Matt. Uh, here we go.’ Hopefully, by the end, we’ll like each other again. But yeah, the documentary with no ending. So maybe this could be it, though. Rich-Cody three, call it.”

Rhodes faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestlieMania 39, which takes place this weekend from Los Angeles and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.