Cody Rhodes On NXT Potentially Moving To Tuesdays: ‘We Have Destroyed Them For Over A Year Now’

In a recent interview on Action Sports Jax on ESPN 690, Cody Rhodes discussed NXT potentially moving to Tuesdays, whether AEW focuses on NXT, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Cody Rhodes on NXT potentially moving to another night and whether that’s good for AEW: “I think my answer changes a lot. There was a fun nature to the Wednesday Night War that plenty of people took very seriously, but if we’re being honest and again, not trying to sound braggadocious, this is a just a run-through. We have destroyed them for over a year now in that space, and them leaving, perhaps that opens up a different viewership for us on Wednesday’s, but we’re not reactionary to their booking.

“We’re not going to change anything we do with what they decide to do on Wednesday’s or not, and also, there’s a lot of smart people who work for WWE and perhaps they’re planning something else. Maybe it’s going to be Wednesday night RAW for all I know. I’m not assuming that their white flag on moving to Tuesday nights is a true white flag. I’m gonna kind of wait and see myself, and in the interim, all we’re going to do is continue to come up with good content, great stories and try to make new kings and queens on our roster.”

On whether AEW focuses on the NXT product: “You’d be surprised. If you’re ever backstage at AEW, no one’s talking about our competition as far as how it affects our job that night. We’re talking about how much we love or are excited to do what we’re about to do, and that won’t change.”

