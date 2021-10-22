Cody Rhodes On Fans’ Reaction To Him at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Upcoming Match With Malakai Black

Cody Rhodes will get his third shot at Malakai Black at this weekend’s AEW Dynamite, and he recently discussed the match and more in an interview. Rhodes spoke with PWInsider about his expectations for the match, the reaction he got at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and more; you can check out some highlights below:

On what his expectations were for Rhodes to the Top going in: “Well, I think expectations wise, I really didn’t have any because I’m not a reality connoisseur whereas Brandi watches a lot more reality TV and things of that nature. But instead of expectations, I kind of had guidelines in place whereas I knew it’s a reality show and if you’re going to peel back the curtain, if you try to set up more curtains beyond the curtain, you’re actually insulting the audience further. So I knew we were going to be opening up an area that used to be very taboo and I was trained old school so that was the biggest thing I had to live with and come to terms with is they’re going to see it all, good, bad, ugly, they’re going to see this management side, they’re going to see how Tony runs the ship, they’re going to see how Brandi is in her personal life. They’re going to see it all and I had to basically just own that and live with it. And I am happy as far as I looked at the episodes in advance, but I really kudos to our friends at Warner Media and that’s Jenny and then our friends at Shed Media, Sam the show runner, they did justice to my guidelines in terms of they didn’t frame it up like a everyday reality show. They got so much behind the scenes which is really a reward for fans and they really dove into my personal life in a raw way during a raw time. And I watched that back and appreciate it because it’s authentic.”

On the fans’ reaction to his match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam:”Well for New York City, it was what I expected. I had no qualms at all about what we were going to be presented with and I think in terms of what I was preparing for that night, it was designed around the idea that perhaps a shiny new toy is the one that they cheer and perhaps this is a night to be the aggressor in this match. But for me, I just need…Tully Blanchard’s rule is they got to be loud and it’s got to be long, the loudest, the longness. So I really love it. I know that’s wild. I love it if it’s one way, I love it if it’s another, I especially love it if it’s split down the middle, because that creates really fun component of your match but it creates a ton of speculation and so many people have been educated to just our competition’s product for so long. I think they have an idea where it’s going and I’m really the first to tell them this is going somewhere that’s never been gone before. I mean, that’s the story of AEW is this is a different frontier we’re on. So for me, I think all my experience leading up to this point having done this since I was 15 and having been born into it, I’m ready for any type of crowd reaction. The only type of crowd reaction that would scare me is as you know, the non-reaction.”

On what fans can expect from his third match with Malakai Black: “What I hope they would expect is an actual match. Not that the other two were not actual matches, but I mean I was squashed in the initial outing completely under prepared and that’s what I got squashed, and then New York City, the black mist, and there’s all the connotations and kind of chicanery that go with that. But I think looking at this, you have two guys, two men who bell the bell, possess some skills that haven’t been on display in the first two matches and I would hope they’re on display here. It definitely gets the sense, no matter who wins, Malakai wins or if I win, it gets the sense that I don’t think either of us want to fight each other again, because it’s an in incredibly violent guy and if you know anything about me behind the scenes or on the scenes, I’m a very stiff, gritty wrestler, especially by today’s standards. And that makes for very violent matches, matches that you walk away from going, okay, I could take a break from that guy. So if anything, for them looking forward to this huge Dynamite we have Saturday, it’s a very bell the bell gritty, I want to see the match that I perhaps haven’t seen yet.”